Linkou (Chinese Taipei), Sep 22 (PTI) India's Shiv Kapur carded a brilliant eight-under-par 64 on day one to take a two-shot lead in the USD 700,000 Yeangder TPC here on Thursday.

The event marked the return of Asian Tour to Chinese Taipei after three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI: Harleen Deol Praises Harmanpreet Kaur, Says 'She is Already Great, and She is Getting Greater'.

The four-time Asian Tour winner overpowered the course with an eagle, eight birdies and just two bogeys at Linkou International Golf and Country Club.

Ajeetesh Sandhu added to the good showing from Indian with a round of 5-under 67 to be tied fourth while Chinese Taipei's star Chan Shih-chang and Malaysian Ben Leong came in with 66s.

Also Read | Toray Pan Pacific Open 2022: Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Tournament, Beatriz Haddad Maia Through to Quarterfinals.

Other Indians in action were Rashid Khan (68, T-11), Aadil Bedi (69) and S Chikkarangappa (69) at T-19; Manu Gandas, Rahil Gangjee, Veer Ahlawat and Aman Raj at T-35 with 70 each.

Udayan Mane and Honey Baisoya shot 71 each to be T-51, while Khalin Joshi (73) was T-84. Karandeep Kochhar (74), M Dharma (75), SSP Chawrasia (75) and Viraj Madappa (75) were further down.

Sandhu and Prom Messawat from Thailand, both former winners of this event, fired 67s, along with Thailand's Nitithorn Thippong, a two-time champion this season, Chinese Taipei's Lu Sun-yi, an amateur, Lee Chieh-po and Lin Keng-wei, and Miguel Carballo from Argentina.

"I putted really well, I have a local caddie out there, whose name is Su (Su Ching-Hong, a national team player), who was arranged for me by James Chan (Chan Shih-chang) and the Tour and he is reading the greens really well, so I am just trusting him," said Kapur, who won the Yeangder Heritage here on the Asian Tour in Chinese Taipei in 2017.

"I have always struggled around the greens here after all these years, but I am holing putts and he was a big help today."

His round started on 10 but his game really got going on his second nine when he eagled the first before making birdie on the next four.

He added: "Season so far has been a bit lack lustre, struggled with injuries in the middle of the season. My game has been close, but it has been very frustrating. I have been making a lot of cuts but not been playing well at the weekend. I feel like I was close, and I was looking for a low round and I could not have asked for a better start."

The Indian star suffered a foot injury and was out of action for five weeks in the middle of the season, but luckily, did not miss too many events because it was in the summer.

"I tried to make compensations and so I lost my swing a little bit. I feel like it is coming back for the business end of season, two good weeks here will set me up rest of the year," he said.

Sandhu won here in 2017, and despite a solid start, he felt there is still plenty to work on.

"I eagled the first but then cooled down after that. I didn't play my best today, but I scored ok. Everything thing was average," he said.

"Conditions were quite easy, there was no wind, and the greens have improved. It was quite scorable out there. I'll just need to play better tomorrow."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)