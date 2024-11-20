Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Nov 20 (PTI) Fourth seed Karan Singh of India survived early jitters to beat compatriot Aditya Balsekar to enter the second round of the ITF Kalaburagi Open here on Wednesday.

Karan had to fight hard in the first set before winning it in tie-breaker 7-6 (3), but he found his rhythm in the second set to bag it 6-0 with three service breaks.

Also Read | Lionel Messi in India! Eight-Time Ballon d'Or Winner and Argentina National Football Team Expected To Visit Kerala for Friendly Match in 2025, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Later, local man SD Prajwal Dev recovered well from last evening's defeat in the doubles with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Japan's Kazuki Nishiwaki and set up a second-round showdown with second-seeded Bogdan Bobrov of Russia.

After trading breaks early, Prajwal broke Nishiwaki in the sixth and eighth games to take the opening set.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Manchester United? CR7’s Ex-Teammate Sheds Light on Possibility of Al-Nassr Captain’s Return to Red Devils Following Ruben Amorim’s Appointment.

In the second set, the Japanese came back strongly by breaking the Indian in the third game.

But after a momentary lapse in concentration, Prajwal broke right back in the fourth, and again in the sixth game to sail through to the second round.

Barring third-seeded Egor Agafonov's retirement due to an ankle injury in the second set against Sidharth Rawat, rest of the seeded players sailed through to the second round.

Results: Singles: (Round 1, Indians unless mentioned): SD Prajwal Dev beat Kazuki Nishiwaki (Jpn) 6-2, 6-3; Rishab Agarwal beat Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; 8-Maxim Zhukov (Rus) beat Rishi Reddy 6-2, 7-5; Anthony Susanto (Ina) beat Priyanshu Choudhary 6-1, 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (8-6); Sidharth Rawat beat 3-Egor Agafonov (Rus) 6-2, 2-0 (retd.); M Rifqi Fitriadi (Ina) beat Yuvan Nandal 6-1, 6-4; 4-Karan Singh beat Aditya Balsekar 7-6 (7-3), 6-0; 1-Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) beat Vishnu Vardhan 7-6 (8-6), 6-1; 2-Bogdan Bobrov (Rus) beat Manas Dhamne 6-2, 6-0; 6-Nick Chappell (USA) beat Pranav Karthik 5-7, 6-3, 6-2; Nitin Kumar Sinha beat Raghav Jaisinghani 6-3, 6-4; Adhithya Ganesan (USA) beat Maan Kesharwani 6-0, 6-1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)