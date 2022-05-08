Bhopal, May 8 (PTI) Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Himachal Pradesh registered victories in their respective pool matches on the third day of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Sunday.

In the first game of the day, Karnataka notched up a 3-0 win over Tamil Nadu in pool G with captain Pooja M D (3rd minute), Nisha P C (9th) and Shaina Thangamma (15th) scoring the goals.

Uttar Pradesh thrashed Delhi 7-0 in the second pool G match of the day. Shreya Singh (18th and 29th) struck a brace while Sarita Devi (7th), Sonal Tiwari (14th), Varsha Arya (50th), Pallavi Kumari (53rd) and Vinamrata Yadav (58th) were the other goal getters.

In the third pool G match of the day, Goa emerged 5-1 winners against Gujarat. Geeta Rathod (4th and 8th) and Veena Naik (5th and 33rd) struck a brace each while Melissa Fernandes (12th) scored the other goal for Goa.

Muskan Kureshi (27th) scored the consolation goal for Gujarat.

In a pool H contest, Himachal Pradesh beat Kerala 3-1 while Arunachal Pradesh were declared 5-0 winners after Andaman & Nicobar forfeited the match. PTI PDS

