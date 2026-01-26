New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) moves into an exciting phase with a competitive Day 3 double-header scheduled for 27th January, featuring two high-intensity encounters at the Sports University of Haryana, as per a release from KCL.

The evening action begins at 7:00 PM, with day 1 winners Sonipat Stars and Karnal Kings clashing to keep their winning momentum going. It is a clash that promises tactical depth and attacking flair.

Also Read | Michael Schumacher Reported to be ‘No Longer Bed-Bound’ 12 Years After Skiing Accident.

Sonipat Stars will continue to build on their structured gameplay and defensive discipline, aiming to control the tempo against a confident Karnal side. Karnal Kings, known for their aggressive raiding and sharp counterplay, will be eager to press hard and secure valuable league points.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of the match, Navdeep Duhan, Sonipat Stars' key player, said, "We had an amazing start by winning the first match of the league. Every match in this league is competitive. Our focus is on playing one match at a time and sealing the victory in every game."

Also Read | No IND vs PAK in T20 World Cup 2026? Pakistan Cricket Board Likely To Boycott Match Against India After Bangladesh’s Forced Exit.

Karnal Kings' leading player, Surender Gill, added, "The team is feeling positive and well-prepared post our first win against Rohtak Royals. We're ready to play attacking kabaddi and fight for every point against the host, Sonipat Stars, as well."

The second match of the night, scheduled for 8:00 PM, will see Gurugram Gurus face Bhiwani Bulls in what is expected to be a physical and fast-paced contest. Gurugram Gurus who lost the first game against Sonipat Stars, will look to bring back their trademark aggression and athleticism to the mat, while Bhiwani Bulls will aim to impose themselves with strength, intensity, and relentless pressure by playing back-to-back games in 2 days.

Ahead of the encounter, Vikas Kandola, Gurugram Gurus' top player, said, "We are a strong unit and played well against the Stars, but didn't get the result we wanted. We believe in playing fearless kabaddi, and matches like these are about energy and teamwork, and we're ready for the challenge against Bhiwani Bulls."

Hitesh Kadian echoed the sentiment on behalf of Bhiwani Bull, stating, "We are fully pumped up and ready for the game for our second game back-to-back. The team is motivated and hungry to perform. We want to bring intensity from the first whistle and give our best."

With the league standings beginning to take shape, Day 3 carries added importance as teams look to gain momentum and strengthen their position in the competition. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)