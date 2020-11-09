Dubai [UAE], November 9 (ANI): Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan congratulated compatriot T Natarajan after the left-arm pacer was selected for India's tour of Australia on Monday.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out of the three-match T20I series against Australia and pacer T Natarajan was named as his replacement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday.

Also Read | Prithvi Shaw Birthday Wishes: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Lead Cricket Fraternity's Wishes for Young Delhi Capitals Batsman.

Natarajan has become famous for his lethal yorkers in the death overs in the ongoing IPL. The left-arm pacer picked 16 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the tournament.

SRH had lost the IPL Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals by 17 runs on Sunday to bow out of the competition.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Working Hard in Nets Ahead of MI vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Final (Watch Video).

Irfan congratulated Natarajan for the maiden call-up for the Australia tour and said: "keep working hard."

"Keep working hard, never loose hope is the story of #natarajan Congratulations buddy for your maiden india call," Irfan tweeted.

BCCI has also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be rested for the white-ball leg of the Australia tour and he will be a part of the Test squad. Earlier on Monday, ANI had reported that Rohit will be flying to Australia for the Test series.

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)