Bengaluru, Oct 11 (PTI) In-form outfit Kenkre FC will look for a hat-trick of wins in the I-League Qualifiers as they come up against Corbett FC here on Tuesday.

Corbett FC will line up for their final match in this year's Qualifiers, having been knocked out of the reckoning for the final round, with a tally of just one point from their first three games.

Corbett FC head coach Caetano Pinho reflected on his side's overall performance ahead of its last group stage match, insisting that his side will carry valuable experience from its debut campaign.

"Overall, the results have not gone in our favour. However, we have performed according to our plans and competed well in each game. As the head coach, I take full responsibility for our showing in the Qualifiers so far.

"Moving forward, we have been able to identify some areas where we need to focus, train harder and improve on. As we have more time to prepare and train together, we will give a better account of ourselves in the future," Pinho said.

He insists that the current standings will have no impact on how Corbett FC approach their next match against Kenkre FC.

The mood in the Kenkre FC camp is full of positives at the moment, as the Mumbai based side narrowly edged out the opposition in their first two matches.

However, head coach Akhil Kothari believes that his side cannot rest on past laurels and must keep up the same level of performance in their upcoming matches.

Kothari said, "We have been performing well, and I am happy to gain maximum points out of our first two matches. Our approach is to make further progress in this competition by focussing on our set plan."

Depending on the outcome of other matches in Group B, Kenkre FC can confirm their berth in the final round of the I-League Qualifiers with a solitary point against Corbett FC on Tuesday.

