London, Aug 12 (PTI) Jordan Cox, an English county cricketer representing Kent, has been dropped from the side's next first-class match after he posed for a photo with young fans, breaching the COVID-19 health safety protocols.

The 19-year-old broke quite a few Kent records on Monday with an unbeaten innings of 237 in an unbroken 423-run partnership with Jack Leaning in the four-day match against Sussex in the Bob Willis Trophy.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Wishes Sanjay Dutt a Speedy Recovery After Lung Cancer Diagnosis, Pens 'Strong' Note for the Actor! (See Post).

But agreeing to a request for a photo with some young fans means he will not be a part of the team's next game against Middlesex on Saturday.

He apologised for the indiscretion.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Is a 'Sore Loser' While Anushka Sharma Says 'Sorry' First, Power Couple Reveal More in Instagram's #TakeABreak Friendly Competition (Watch Video).

"I fully understand the consequences, and I want to apologise to everyone," Cox said in a statement.

"I'm gutted to be missing the next match and feel like I have let the team down. I am very sorry that this has happened."

Cox will now have to self-isolate and will have to test negative for COVID-19 before he is allowed to join the squad again.

Kent's director of cricket Paul Downton said Cox's breach was "unfortunate".

"It is unfortunate for Jordan that on the back of an outstanding performance, our team medical protocols were breached.

"We take these protocols very seriously and Jordan has no choice but to go into self-isolation," Downton said.

Kent won the match against Sussex and Cox hit 47 fours and three sixes during his 570-ball stay in the middle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)