London [UK], May 21: Manchester City star attacker Kevin De Bruyne has been voted as the Premier League 2021/22 Player of the Season, the PL announced on Saturday. De Bruyne joins an elite group of players to win the award in more than one Premier League campaign, emulating Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic.

De Bruyne, who last won the prize in 2019/20, has been pivotal to a Manchester City side in pole position to lift their sixth Premier League Trophy.

He has scored 15 goals and provided a further seven assists in only 29 appearances.

The Belgian will now look to add to those totals when Man City host Aston Villa on Sunday knowing a win would guarantee they retain the title. De Bruyne wins the award after the public vote was combined with those of the 20 club captains and a panel of football experts. He beat seven other nominees to the award in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrod Bowen, Joao Cancelo, Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min and James Ward-Prowse.

