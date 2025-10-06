Indian Football Team will be back in action and this time they will compete in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers. Indian Football is going through a transition currently. The top-tier league of India, Indian Super League (ISL) has been postponed indefinitely and players have not started practice with their clubs. Old coach Manolo Marquez has left and he has been replaced by Khalid Jamil. In his first competition, which was the CAFA Nations League 2025, Jamil impressed by guiding India to a third-place finish, in a competition where strong central Asian teams were competing. Now he has the bigger challenge of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. India Announce Squad for AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Included As Khalid Jamil Names 23-Member Team Travelling to Singapore.

India will take on Singapore on October 09 and October 14, in consecutive legs. The first match is away from home while the second match is at home. Khalid Jamil has announced the 23-member squad who will take on Singapore across both legs. Sunil Chhetri is back in the squad as India looks at him for goals, even today. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's recent form will definitely relieve Khalid Jamil but he will be worried with the team's fullback issues. Naorem Roshan Singh suffered an injury and due to tight schedule, no one could replace him. Danish Farooq, Mahesh Naorem, Udanta Singh and Vikram Pratap Singh will have added responsibilites to help the team in transition. Meanwhile, fans eager to know where they can watch India vs Singapore football matches of AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers, will get the entire information here.

India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier (Home) Details

Match India vs Singapore Date October 09, Thursday Venues National Stadium, Singapore Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier (Away) Details

Match India vs Singapore Date October 14, Tuesday Venues Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa. Live Streaming, Telecast Details JioHotstar (Live Streaming), Star Sports (Live Telecast)

Where to Watch India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier away match. Therefore, fans in India will have no live telecast viewing option for the India vs Singapore match which will be played in the National Stadium, Singapore. Meanwhile, Star Sports Network have taken up the rights to telecast the India vs Singapore home match and they will provide the live telecast viewing option on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier live streaming online viewing option, read below. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Cricketer Sanju Samson Engage In Funny Banter for Promo of Thiruvananthapuram Kombans vs Malappuram FC Super League Kerala 2025 Match (Watch Video).

How to Watch India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Streaming Online in India?

Fortunately, both the India vs Singapore matches home and away is available for live streaming for the fans. FanCode has the streaming rights to the India vs Singapore away match and they provide the live streaming viewing option of the India vs Singapore match set to be played on October 09. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the India vs Singapore match on the FanCode mobile app and website, in exchange of a subscription pass. Meanwhile, since Star Sports have the telecast rights of the India vs Singapore home match set to be played at Goa, they will provide the live streaming viewing option of the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match on the JioHotstar mobile app and website, in exchange of a subscription fee.

