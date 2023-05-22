Rohtak (Haryana) [India], May 22 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protest of wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, Haryana's Rohtak Khap panchayat came in support of grapplers on Sunday.

Khap panchayat of Rohtak district held a meeting to support wrestlers demanding the WFI chief's arrest and sacking from his post over allegations of sexual harassment. Protesting wrestlers including Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia attended the Khap panchayat.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot had also come in support of the wrestler protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. He arrived at Jantar Mantar to meet the wrestlers who were protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Congress leader met protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and others. These wrestlers had marched from Jantar Mantar to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on their 25th day of protest against the WFI chief.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also reached Jantar Mantar on April 29 and met the protesting wrestlers.

"I don't have any expectations from the PM, because if he is worried about these wrestlers, then why has he not talked to them or met them yet? The nation is standing with them and I am very proud that these wrestlers have raised their voices against such an issue," she had said.

The protestors have been demanding the registration of FIR against the WFI chief and his arrest into the allegations of sexual harassment. Two separate FIRs were registered on April 28 following the Supreme Court's notice to Delhi Police into the plea filed by the wrestlers.

Earlier on April 24, The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be forming an ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections for the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation, to manage day-to-day affairs of the body, including the selection of athletes and making entries for the participation of players in international events. This committee will be functioning for an interim period till a new Executive Committee takes charge.

Delhi Police on May 12 filed a status report on the application moved by woman wrestlers in an alleged offence of sexual offence levelled against the WFI Chief. The court was also informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.

Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches. Wrestling Federation of India Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar is also named as an accused in the FIR. (ANI)

