New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): As India gears up for the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, the hosts, India team will start their training camp at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi beginning on December 10, Tuesday around one month ahead of the global event to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the global event said Sudhanshu Mittal, President of Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) on Monday.

This marks the beginning of their final preparations for the Kho Kho World Cup set to take place from January 13-19, 2025, in Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, as per a release by KKFI.

The one-month-long crucial fitness and conditioning training camp will be overlooked by the head coach Ashwani Sharma.

Around 60 talented players both experienced and new from each men's and women's side drawn from all over India will take part in the training camp to learn techniques on lightning-fast reflexes, precise movement, and seamless coordination.

The camp will provide players an opportunity to work closely with each other as a team and learn what is required at the highest level to win the game. National camps bring all players together to prepare as a cohesive unit.

The final squads for the World Cup will be selected based on their performance during the training camp.

Around 16 coaches and support staff will assist the players in preparation for the key event said Sudhanshu Mittal, President of Kho Kho Federation of India on Monday.

The training camp will focus on enhancing fitness levels, with specialized training in coordination, game practice, techniques, chasing skills like pole diving & tapping, running skills like dodging & zig zag running and many more. The KKFI has also engaged a sports psychologist to support the players, for mental health resources. The psychologist will help players address challenges, manage pressure, and combat mental fatigue--a key factor in the Kho Kho World Cup, 2025.

Renowned experts from various disciples like Yoga, Meditation, Dietician, and Physiology will focus on various disciplines during the training camps to generate team spirit, cooperation and understanding among themselves to optimise player performance, mental toughness and health said Sudhanshu Mittal.

All necessary medical tests will be conducted during the first two days before formally starting the training camp to assess the physical condition and suitability of the players for the camp.The players boarding and lodging arrangments will be made at Jawaharlal Nehru SAI hostel which is within 100 metres distance of the training camp venue.

All the players will be provided free boarding lodging facilities and sports kit worth 20,000/-(Twenty Thousand Rs ).

Special arrangements have been made for taking care of the nutrition of the players who will be provided food supplements, dry fruits, juices, Veg and Non Veg food at the training camp said Mittal. (ANI)

