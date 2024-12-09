Pakistan are coming out of a successful series against Zimbabwe as they have won the series 2-1 despite a defeat in their last match of the series. Resting Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, Pakistan sent a young squad under the captaincy of Salman Agha to Zimbabwe. The new faces did their job well as the likes of Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf impressed helping Pakistan to win the series. Now they will be back in action against South Africa away from home and this time seniors will be part of the squad. Pakistan will look to continue their momentum with a series victory here. Former Pakistan Under-19 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy-Winning Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Hints At Retirement, Says 'I Understand What You're Waiting For, And It Will Happen Soon,'.

South Africa on the other hand are coming out of a series loss against India at home. They had their moments in the game but were not enough to secure victory. They will want to bounce back by defeating Pakistan. Due to being engaged in a recent Test series against Sri Lanka, the players who were playing red ball cricketer are rested from the Pakistan series. The Proteas will miss Marco Jansen, Aiden Markam, Keshav Maharaj and Tristan Stubbs. These are big players to replace although eyes will be on Ryan Rickelton, Donovan Ferreira, Nqabada Peter, Andile Simelane and Ottneil Baartman to impress given they have the opportunity.

PAK vs SA Head-To-Head Record in T20Is

Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other in 22 matches in T20Is. Out of these 22 games, Pakistan have won 12 whereas South Africa have come out victorious on 10 occasions

PAK vs SA 1st T20I Key Players

Mohammad Rizwan Sufiyan Muqeem Heinrich Klaasen David Miller Anrich Nortje

PAK vs SA 1st T20I Key Battles

The most dangerous batter for South Africa in the recent past has been captain Heinrich Klaasen, so Pakistan will bank on in-form spinner Sufiyan Muqeem to spin a web around him. It will be an interesting battle to look out for. With Babar Azam returning and the likes of Anrich Nortje in form, it will be a thing to see how he tackles the express pace in South African conditions.

PAK vs SA 1st T20I Venue and Match Timing

The first PAK vs SA T20I 2024 match will be played at the Kingsmead, Durban . The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2024 will start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Likely to be Finalised Today During Cricket Governing Body’s Dubai Meet.

PAK vs SA 1st T20I Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Fortunately for the fans, there is an official broadcaster in India for PAK vs SA T20Is 2024. The live telecast viewing option of the SA vs PAK T20I matches will be available on Sports18 network TV channels. However, for live streaming viewing options of PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2024 in India, fans can switch over to the JioCinema app and website.

PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2024 Likely XI

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (WK), Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

South Africa National Cricket Team: Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (c), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Patrick Kruger, Andile Simelane, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

