Dunedin [New Zealand], April 5 (ANI): Kim Cotton made history on Wednesday, becoming the first-ever female umpire to stand in a men's international cricket match featuring two full member countries.

The New Zealander accomplished the feat during the second T20I match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Dunedin.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) acknowledged this historic moment and took to their official Twitter handle to share the news with fans.

"Kim Cotton created history during the second #NZvSL T20I by becoming the first female umpire to stand in a men's international match between two ICC Full Member countries," tweeted ICC.

https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1643516519375044608

In the match, she took to the field with another New Zealand official, Wayne Knights.

Put to bat first by New Zealand, Sri Lanka was bundled out for 141. Dhananjaya de Silva (37 of 26 balls, three fours and two sixes) and Kusal Perera (35 of 32 balls) were the top scorers for Lanka. The duo put on a stand of 62 runs for the third wicket after the side was reduced to 29/2 in 3.4 overs.

Adam Milne was the leading wicket-taker for NZ, taking 5 wickets in four overs conceding 26 runs. Ben Lister (2/26) took two while Henry Shipley, Rachin Ravindra and James Neesham took a scalp each.

NZ chased down the total in 14.4 overs with nine wickets in hand. Chad Bowes was dismissed after a quick 31 of 15 balls that had seven fours. Tim Seifert took the side to victory with an unbeaten 79 of 43 balls, with three fours and six sixes. Skipper Tom Latham also scored 20* off 30 balls. Kasun Rajitha took the sole wicket for SL.

Milne's spell earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

With this, the T20I series is levelled at 1-1. Sri Lanka had won the previous match in Super Over after it ended in a tie.

The third and final T20I will take place in Queenstown on April 8. (ANI)

