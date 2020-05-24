Sports News | Kiren Rijiju Extends Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Rijiju took to Twitter and wrote: "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes to everyone celebrating #EidAlFitr May Allah bring you joy, happiness, peace and prosperity on this blessed occasion. #EidMubarak."

Also Read | KL Rahul Flaunts His New Hairstyle Amid Lockdown 4.0, Says ‘Mind Gone, Hair Gone’.

Eid will be celebrated in the country tomorrow, except in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala where it will be celebrated today.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Delhi's Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari has urged people to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Takes a Dip in Swimming Pool With Georgina Rodriguez & Kids After a Gruelling Session at Juventus Training Academy (See Pic).

The observation of Eid-ul-Fitr depends upon sighting of the moon. It marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)