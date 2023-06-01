Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Pragyan Sahu continued her good form at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 after achieving the Asian Championships qualifying standard at the recently concluded Federation Cup Athletics Championships at Ranchi.

She won the gold medal in her event by breaking the games record. She appears elated and enthusiastic upon capturing a gold medal. The effervescent smile on her face while wearing this gold medal embodies her hard work, devotion, consistency, and dedication to the sport, which will inspire an extensive number of young people to follow in her footsteps. She establishes herself as a valuable asset not just to kids but also to their parents.

When it comes to her journey, she comes from a normal family who were not able to support her financially in her athletic endeavours. Her parents, both teachers, worked diligently to see their daughter's ambition come to fruition. She has also qualified for the Asian and World Games, but her primary emphasis is on the 2024 Olympics, which she is currently striving for.

Earlier Pragyan had won many medals in state and national events. She had won a gold medal in the U-20 girl's 200m event of the 65th Odisha State Athletics Championship in Cuttack in 2017. She also won the silver medal in U-20 girls' 100m and 4000m hurdles events at the 46th Odisha State Athletics Championship in Cuttack. The sports meet was held between April 2 and 4, 2017.

This 23-year-old girl, had also won the title in (girl's-18) 400m hurdles and finished third in the long jump event of the 63rd Odisha State Athletics Meet in December, 2015.

The National medal that she had won included a silver medal in the 100m hurdles event of the 16th Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championship held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore, Tamil from April 20-22, 2019.

Khelo India University Games 2022 empowers participants by developing their skill set, expanding their confidence and capabilities, and providing them with an appropriate platform to shine at the pinnacle of the level where this game should be.

Furthermore, games like this on such a fantastic platform would inspire young people to pursue this sport professionally and to lead their country with enthusiasm.

Khelo India University Games 2022 started on May 25 and will go on till June 3. (ANI)

