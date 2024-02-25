Guwahati, Feb 25 (PTI) Chandigarh University's Vikash set a record in men's 1500m while his varsity mate Gurvinder Singh emerged the fastest male athlete in the Khelo India University Games here on Sunday.

With 14 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze, Chandigarh University led the medals tally, followed by Lovely Professional University, with eight gold, eight silver and two bronze. The previous edition's champions Jain University occupied third spot with eight gold, six silver and six bronze.

Vikash ran the race in 3:50.70 sec to take the top-podium spot, while Adarsh Gopi (University of Calicut) bagged silver in 3:51.34 sec to win the silver medal.

Both the runners improved the previous meet record of 3:51.61 sec set by Yoonus Shah of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule University, Bareilly last year in Lucknow.

The bronze went to Anand Krishna of Mahatma Gandhi Univeristy with a time of 3:56.67 sec.

Chandigarh University's Gurvinder retained his men's sprint title, while Sudeshna Shivshankar of Shivaji University bagged the women's 100m title.

Gurvinder was quick off the blocks and kept extending the lead over his nearest competitors to clock 10.54 sec to clinch the gold medal ahead of Ajith John (11.22sec) of University of Calicut. Adarsh Bhure of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj University took the bronze with a time of 12.39sec.

Sudeshna started slow but gathered pace by the 30m mark to take the gold in 12.01sec. Kusum Thakur of Himachal Pradesh University took the silver (12.22sec), while Bharthiar University's Pavithra R bagged bagged the bronze (12.35sec).

Yashvir Singh of Chandigarh University dominated the men's javelin to help his varsity extend their lead further.

Yashvir best throw of 75.66m came in his sixth and final attempt. Punjabi University's Sagar took the silver with a throw of 71.15s, while Amit Kumar Yadav of Guru Nanak Dev University clinched the bronze with a throw of 68.69s.

In hockey, Sambalpur University got the better of ITM University 5-3 in shoot-off to clinch the women's gold. Both the teams were locked 1-1 at full time with Aten Topno giving the winners the lead in the second minute and Priyanka Yadav restoring parity in the 27th minute.

In shooting, Arjun Singh Cheema of Lovely Professional University won the 10m air pistol gold with a total of 242.5. Amit of Guru Nanak Dev University got the silver with 240.1, while Indira Gandhi University's Kamaljeet took the bronze with a score of 222.2.

