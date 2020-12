Hamilton, Dec 3 (AP) Kane Williamson and Tom Latham shared a 154-run second-wicket partnership which steered New Zealand into a strong position at stumps Thursday on the first day of the first cricket test against the West Indies.

New Zealand was 243-2 at the end of a rain-shortened day with Williamson on 97 not out — on the verge of his 21st test century — and Ross Taylor on 31.

After a two-hour rain delay the tourists won an important toss and bowled first on a bright green pitch at Seddon Park.

They claimed the early wicket of Will Young for 5 on test debut but Williamson and Latham combined in a partnership which dulled the impact of the toss and conditions and put New Zealand on top.

The stand ended when Latham was out for 86 and New Zealand was 168-2. Williamson added a further 75 with Taylor before stumps. He posted his 33rd half century from 132 balls. (AP)

