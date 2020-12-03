Last night during Manchester United vs PSG, Champions League 2020-21. Neymar Jr grabbed headlines for scoring a brace. Within the first six minutes of the match, Neymar Jr netted a goal and put the team on 1-0 lead. Then during the dying minutes of the match the PSG forward once again scored a goal and played a vital role in leading team to a win. However, his statement after the game grabbed more headlines as he expressed his desire for reuniting with Lionel Messi at Barcelona. Now this statement was something that that grabbed the attention of all the fans who wanted Messi and Neymar to play together once again. Neymar Praises Lionel Messi, Says ‘When I Needed the Most Support, He Gave Me a Hand’.

"What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch," Neymar said after PSG's 3-1 Champions League win against Manchester United,” he said after the game. Neymar further said that he wishes to play with Messi next season and this has to happen next season. This added fuel to the fire of Neymar reuniting with Messi once again. For now let's have a look at the goal by Neymar Jr

Neymar second goal vs Man United pic.twitter.com/ggaZIuqNEk — Lyndio Sport (@LyndioSport) December 2, 2020

First goal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐇𝐁𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐃𝐒 🎧 (@shbprods)

So far in the history of the Champions League, Neymar has scored 38 goals from 64 games with 27 assists. His numbers against Manchester United were extremely impressive as he had 88% pass accuracy.

