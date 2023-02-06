Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Weightlifters, on the first day of their competition on day eight of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Madhya Pradesh (KIYG2022MP), created two national youth records and one KIYG record, even as Maharashtra continued their surge at the top of the medal tally.

Also, hosts Madhya Pradesh continued their dominance in water sports, introduced for the first time at the Games, picking up both the Water Slalom golds on offer on the white-water rapids of Maheshwar. Maharashtra ended the day with 28 golds and a total of 83 medals while Haryana was lying second with 23 golds. MP had the same number of golds (23) as Haryana but was placed third on the tally.

Also Read | WPL 2023 Schedule: Inaugural Season of Women's Premier League Set to Be Played from March 4-26 in Mumbai, Says Report.

The big news of the day however came from the Basketball complex in Indore, the venue of the weightlifting competition, where three new records were created. First, Vinatai Aher of Maharashtra, who won gold in the Girls 40kg category, lifted 72kg in Clean and Jerk to create a new Games record. She lifted 57kg in the snatch for a total lift of 129 kg. Then Dhanush L of Tamil Nadu created a new national youth record enroute to gold with a total lift of 192kg in the Boys' 49kg class. He lifted 84kg in snatch and 108kg in clean and jerk. The third record came via Asmita Dhone of Maharashtra in the Girls' 45kg category. She lifted 82kg in clean and jerk to erase the previous national youth record in the format. Her best snatch lift was 61kg and she eventually won silver behind state-mate Akanksha Vyavahare, who won gold.

The lifter's feat has now taken the total number of records created at the KIYG2022MP to seven, six of them being national youth records.

Also Read | Why is India vs Australia Test Series Called Border-Gavaskar Trophy? What Does BGT Stand for? Know All About IND vs AUS Cricket Series.

The first day of the two-day water slalom competition began in Maheshwar and hosts M.P won both golds on offer by quite a distance. In the Girls' Canoe Slalom C-1 event, Mansi Batham won gold with a score of 128.596. Preeti Pal of Haryana won silver while Dhriti Maria of Karnataka bagged bronze. In the Boys Kayak Slalom K-1 competition, it was the host's Pradhyumna Singh Rathod who emerged victorious with a score of 76.850. Pynshmgain Kurbah of Meghalaya and Anak Chouhan of Gujarat were way behind for silver and bronze respectively.

At the Emerald Heights grounds in Indore, where the Boys' football competition is being held, Karnataka beat Meghalaya 2-1, but both made it through to the semi-finals from Group B. In the other group, Punjab beat Arunachal 3-0 and qualified along with Kerala, from Group A.

Over at the Mulna stadium Balaghat, West Bengal lost to Manipur 2-3, but both teams made it through to the last four. They will be joined by Arunachal Pradesh and hosts Madhya Pradesh.

Other results of the day

In other results, the traditional sport of Mallkhamb began at the Madhav Seva Nyas in Ujjain and Tamil Nadu was leading in the combined Boys and Girls team rankings followed by Gujarat and Haryana in the medal positions and end of the first day of competitions.

Tennis competitions also began at the Indore Tennis club and quite a few of the top seeds could not make it past round one. However, top seed Aryan Shah of Gujarat easily beat Aryan Arora of Punjab 6-0, 6-2 in the Boys' draw to make it through. Second seed Daksh Prasad of M.P had a tougher 7-5, 6-2 victory over Karthik Kavin of Tamil Nadu, but third seed Rethin Pranav of Tamil Nadu was not that lucky, losing to Skandha Prasanna Rao of Karnataka 2-6, 6-2,6-4. Fourth seed Rushil Khosla of UP gave a walkover to Vansh Nandal of Haryana.

In the Girls' singles, Tejsavi Dabas of Delhi got a walkover from Vaishnavi Adkar of Maharashtra, the top seed. Fourth seed S. Patil of Maharashtra, also won by walkover over Sanjana Sirimala of Telangana, while third seed M. Sawant of Maharashtra was a 6-1,6-2 winner over Lakshmi Gowda of Delhi. Finally, among the seeded players, Karnataka's second seed Suhitha Maruri won 6-2, 6-0 over UP's Hannah Nagpal.

Kabaddi group games at Abhay Prashal, Indore

The results of the Kabaddi group games at Indore's Abhay Prashal were as follows:

-Haryana beat Madhya Pradesh 55 - 22 in Group A Girls Kabbadi

-Rajasthan beat Maharashtra 28 - 27 in Group A Boys Kabbadi

-Bihar beat West Bengal 39 - 27 in Group B Girls Kabbadi

-Haryana beat Delhi 42 - 37 in Boys Group B Kabbadi

-Maharashtra beat Telangana 64 - 16 in Girls Kabbadi Group A

-Himachal Pradesh beat Chandigarh 56 - 28 in Group B Girls Kabbadi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)