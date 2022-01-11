New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Khelo India Youth Games Haryana 2021, scheduled to be held between February 5 and 14 this year, stands postponed owing to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Fresh dates of the Youth Games will be announced after reviewing the Covid situation.

Also Read | Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

India logged 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790, which includes 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active cases rose to 8,21,446, the highest in 208 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,213 with 277 fresh fatalities.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of JFC vs SCEB in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)