Visakhapatnam (Andhra Prades) [India], April 4 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell completed 200 sixes in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the IPL 2024 clash between KKR and Delhi Capials (DC) at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Russell played a quickfire knock of 41 runs from just 19 balls at a strike rate of 215.79 which was laced with four boundaries and three maximums.

During the fixture against the Capitals, Russell registered an outstanding milestone against his name. The right-hand completed his 200th sixth as he slammed a maximum on the bowling of Mitchell Marsh in the 17th over.

Earlier in the fixture last week, Russell completed 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. Russel is currently playing for KKR, and 99 of his wickets have come while playing for the two-time champions.

Russell achieved this milestone against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL clash at Chinnnaswamy Stadium.

Recapping the first innings of the match, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first.

While batting first, the Knight Riders registered the second-highest score in the history of IPL as they went on to score 272 runs for the loss of seven wickets after the completion of the first innings.

The highest scorer for the Shreyas Iyer-led side was Sunil Narine who played a marvellous innings of 85 runs in just 39 balls with the help of seven fours and seven sixes in his innings. Debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi notched a maiden fifty in the cash-rich league. The right-hand batter scored 54 runs in just 27 balls with

In the end, Rinku Singh played a fiery knock of 26 runs from just eight balls which included three sixes and a four in his innings.

For DC, the highest wicket-taker was Anrich Nortje who snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 59 runs. Two wickets were grabbed by right-arm seamer Ishant Sharma in his spell of three overs where he conceded 43 runs. One wicket each was bagged by Khaleel Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh in their respective spells. (ANI)

