PSG are the runaway leaders in the French Ligue 1 and have managed 62 points from 27 games so far. The French giants are 12 points clear of second-placed Brest, and they are on course to secure a league title. They will be shifting their focus on the Coupe de France, though, with a semi-final clash against Rennes at the iconic Parc de Princes. Rennes head into the contest on the back of a defeat against struggling Strasbourg, which does not bode well for their confidence. They are 8th in the standings but their hopes of making it to Europe next season is still alive. PSG versus Rennes starts at 12:40 AM IST.

Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos are out of action for PSG with Achilles tendon injuries. Lucas Beraldo and Danilo Pereira will play at the back for the home side, with Vitinha, Bryan Ruiz and Warren Zaire-Emery in midfield. The mercurial Kylian Mbappe is part of the front three and will be supported by Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele.

Desire Doue is all set to be dropped to the bench by Rennes and Arnaud Kalimuendo is getting a chance in the starting eleven. Baptiste Santamaria is a key player in midfield for the visitors and his role will be to sit back and shield the backline. Benjamin Bourigeaud and Azor Matusiwa will be tasked with creating chances in the attacking third.

When is PSG vs Rennes, Coupe de France 2023–24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

PSG lock horns with Rennes in the Coupe de France 2023-24 semifinal on April 4. The PSG vs Rennes match will be played at the Parc des Princes and it will start at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the PSG vs Rennes, Coupe de France 2023–24?

Unfortunately, there is no official live broadcast partner of the Coupe de France in India. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the PSG vs Rennes live telecast on their TV sets. For more PSG vs Rennes viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Rennes, Coupe de France 2023–24?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the Coupe de France and the PSG vs Rennes live streaming online on its app and website. However, fans will need a subscription to watch the match. PSG should have little trouble defeating Rennes in this Cup tie and advance to the finals.

