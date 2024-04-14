Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Opener Phil Salt struck a magnificent 89 off 47 balls while captain Shreyas Iyer was also unbeaten on a run-a-ball 38 as KKR chased down the target of 162 with 26 balls to spare.

Earlier, LSG posted 161 for 7 in their 20 overs after being invited to bat.

Nicholas Pooran top-scored with a 32-ball 45 while captain KL Rahul contributed 39.

For KKR, Mitchell Starc took three wickets while Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell got one each.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 161 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 45, KL Rahul 39; Mitchell Starc 3/28).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 162 for 2 in 15.4 overs (Phil Salt 89, Shreyas Iyer 38 not out; Mohsin Khan 2/29).

