Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs in the IPL here on Thursday.

KKR scored 171 for nine with Rinku Singh smashing 46 off 35 balls.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Meet French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain Ahead of the Actress’ Cannes Debut (View Pic).

Sunrisers were on course for victory but ended up short with 166 for eight in 20 overs.

Brief scores: KKR 171/9 in 20 overs (Rinku Singh 46, Nitish Rana 42; Marco Jansen 2/24). SRH 166/8 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 41; Shardul Thakur 2/23).

Also Read | Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh Take Struggling KKR to 171/9 Against SRH in IPL 2023 Clash.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)