Dubai, Feb 17 (PTI) Gearing up for the finisher's role, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul worked on his big-hitting skills as the Indian team trained for the second time on Monday ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh.

Rahul, typically known for his technical approach, appeared to shift gears as he focused on playing aggressive shots.

With Rishabh Pant pushing for a spot in the playing XI, the 32-year-old seemed to embrace a more proactive, power-hitting mindset.

Rahul, who scored a quick-fire 40 off 29 balls in the third ODI against England, was seen clearing the ropes with ease, practising sixes off almost every delivery.

Set to bat at No 5 or 6, Rahul's role will be crucial in the final overs, where he might be need to accelerate the innings from the outset and he could be seen practising range-hitting during the high-intensity session.

Shreyas Iyer, who has displayed aggressive batting in the recent series, also worked on his power game.

Opener Shubman Gill, fresh from a Player-of-the-Series performance in the ODIs against England with scores of 87, 60, and 112, looked in sublime touch with a range of elegant strokes, including crisp drives and pulls.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, who returned to form with a scintillating 119 in the second ODI against England, also looked sharp, practising late cuts and delicate touch shots.

India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli, who showed signs of regaining form after hitting a 52 in the third ODI, also spend time honing his skills. He looked confident as he was middling the ball and tried to play late.

Pant struggles

However, Rishabh Pant, who was struck on the knee by a shot from Hardik Pandya during Sunday's training, appeared to be struggling, limping slightly.

He skipped the wicketkeeping and fielding practice and looked rusty when he came to bat, missing and edging several deliveries.

The session kicked off with a direct-hit competition between three teams.

Team 3, led by Rohit, had Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shreyas. They emerged victorious after a decisive throw by the India skipper.

Team 1 included Gill, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, and Washington Sundar, while Team 2 featured Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul, Harshit Rana, and Kohli.

