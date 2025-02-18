After the recent triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, The India national cricket team will be part of another mega event – ICC champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the tournament, players were called in for the photoshoot where experienced stars Ravindra Jadeja and Indian team captain Rohit Sharma were travelling together. Recalling the number of media day attended, Rohit Sharma and Jadeja were counting the occurrences. While Jadeja was struggling and missing with some events, Rohit Sharma detailed the events year-wise. Watch the video below. The India Two-time champions of the ICC Champion Trophy event, India is on of the favourites for the up coming CT 2025. India Cricket Team’s Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Returns Home Due to Family Emergency Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Rohit Sharma Impresses With His Knowledge of ICC Tournaments While Talking With Ravindra Jadeja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

