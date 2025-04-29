Liverpool, Apr 29 (AP) Ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has congratulated his former team on winning a record-equaling 20th English league title and suggested the era of success for the Reds is not over yet.

Klopp led Liverpool to a full set of trophies in more than eight years in charge, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Also Read | Arsenal vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Semi-Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

“Super grateful for the past, super, super happy about the present, extremely positive about the future!” Klopp said in an Instagram post.

“Congratulations - YNWA," he added, referencing the team anthem “You'll Never Walk Alone.”

Also Read | Australian Tennis Player Max Purcell Accepts 18-Month Doping Ban After Admitting To Breach.

Klopp left the club a year ago.

Arne Slot, who led the team to the title in his first year in charge, paid tribute to his predecessor by singing Klopp's name to fans after the final whistle of the 5-1 rout of Tottenham on Sunday that confirmed the league victory. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)