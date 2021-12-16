Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Virat Kohli-led Indian red-ball squad departed for South Africa to lock horns with Proteas in the three-match Test series.

India and South Africa will lock horns in the Test series which gets underway from December 26.

Also Read | Australia vs England 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Live Streaming Online of Ashes on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of AUS vs ENG on TV and Online.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday shared pictures of the departure of the Indian Test squad.

"All buckled up. South Africa bound," BCCI tweeted.

Also Read | Serie A 2021-22 Points Table Updated: Inter Ahead of Rivals AC Milan by One Point at the Top.

Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa after a hamstring injury during the practice session.

Kohli said Team India will miss Rohit's abilities in the upcoming tour of South Africa.

"Will miss his abilities a lot. He's proven in England already that he's really worked his Test game out, and the opening partnership was very important for us to play in that series. Obviously, with his experience and skill, we will miss those qualities," said Virat Kohli in a virtual conference.

"That said, it's an opportunity for Mayank [Agarwal] and KL [Rahul] to step up and solidify that start for us and make sure the good work is carried on in this series," he added.

Rohit will be missing the upcoming Test series after the hamstring injury and Priyank Panchal was named as the replacement. Last week, Rohit was handed the reins of ODIs along with the T20I formats.

India's squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Priyank Panchal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)