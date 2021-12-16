After a dominating performance in the first match of the five-game series, Australia will be aiming to replicate the feat against England in the 2nd Ashes Test. The clash will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide starting from December 16, 2021 (Thursday) onwards. Australia have a 1-0 lead in the series and will aim to extend that. Meanwhile, fans searching for AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021 2nd Test live streaming can scroll down below. Ashes 2021-22 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Live Streaming, Broadcast in India, Time Table With Match Timings in IST.

Both teams are set to make changes to their playing XIs from the first game as England are set to recall veteran pacer James Anderson after he was rested for the opening game of the series meanwhile, Jhye Richardson is expected to find a place in Australia’s line-up after Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out due to a slight niggle. Both teams will be aiming to win the game and exert their superiority. Australia Secure Emphatic Nine-Wicket Win To Take 1–0 Series Lead.

Australia vs England Ashes 2nd Test 2021-22 Day 1 will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The first day's play will start on December 16, 2021 (Thursday) and has a scheduled start time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans can watch the live telecast of Australia vs England 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of Ashes 2021-22 and fans can watch the AUS vs ENG match live on Sony Six/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3/HD in Hindi commentary. Tamil and Telugu commentary will be available on Sony Ten 4/HD.

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services.

