Canberra [Australia], April 1 (ANI): Explosive opener Sam Konstas and left-arm orthodox spinner Matthew Kuhnemann have been rewarded for their rollercoaster summers and have been added to Cricket Australia's central contract list for 2025-26.

Meanwhile, young all-rounder Cooper Connolly and top-order batter Jake Fraser-McGurk have been overlooked in the contract list, considering the T20 World Cup is less than a year away.

Also Read | NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Hamilton.

Konstas, Kuhnemann, and all-rounder Beau Webster are the latest editions of Australia's 23-man contact list, with Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, and Todd Murphy being dropped from the initial list.

"Matt (Kuhnemann) was outstanding once again in Sri Lanka and we believe he can play a key role across the next 18 months," said Bailey in a statement.

Also Read | LSG vs PBKS Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match 13.

"In Beau's case he proved more than comfortable at Test level with bat and ball, adds an additional dimension in the field and to the balance of the side," he added.

Abott and Hardie were named in Australia's Champions Trophy squad but didn't play a single match throughout the tournament. Murphy featured in one Test in Sri Lanka as the third spinner, but considering Australia are not touring the sub-continent in 2025-26, Murphy was probably squeezed out of the contract list.

Connolly's absence comes as a bit of a surprise, given he was a part of Australia's last Test and ODI team. Despite earning an upgraded CA contract last year, he has been dropped from the list. He played two T20Is for the Baggy Greens and he could have been a part of their latest T20I fixtures if he wasn't nursing a broken finger.

As of now, Konstas is seen as a one-format player and he could be in line for more Test action this year. After featuring in the last two Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests against India, Konstas lost his place in Sri Lanka but still he has been named in the contract list.

"In Sam, we see promising upside in a young player who will continue to develop at first-class level and in the international environment," Bailey said.

Nathan McSweeney, who featured in the first three Tests against India before losing his place to Konstas is a notable name missing in the contract list.

Fraser-McGurk's omission also comes as a bit of a shock, given he earned an upgraded contract list after featuring in five ODIs and seven T20Is in the 2024-25 period. He was named in the Champions Trophy squad but didn't play a single game.

He had a window of opportunity to play in the semi-finals after Josh Inglis sustained an injury, but the management decided to go for Connolly ahead of him. T20 specialists Marcus Stoinis and Tim David are other known faces missing from the central contract list.

Cricket Australia men's contract list 2025-26: Xavier Bartlett, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)