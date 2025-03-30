Mumbai, March 30: The India men’s cricket team is all set to tour Australia for a white-ball series in the 2025/26 international cricket season in the country, while the women’s side will play an all-format series later. In the schedule unveiled by Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday, the 2025-26 international season will be the first ever to feature men's internationals in all eight Australian states and territories. Shane Warne's True Cause Of Death A Cover-Up? 'Super-Strong Sex Drug' Allegedly Removed From Australian Legend's Hotel Room: Report.

Australia will begin their international season by hosting South Africa for three men's T20Is and as many ODIs in Mackay, Darwin, and Cairns in August. The T20Is between Australia and South Africa in Darwin will see international cricket return to the Northern Territory after a 17-year hiatus.

It will be followed by India returning to the country for a white-ball series after losing the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 3-1 earlier this year. India and Australia will play three ODIs in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney from October 19-25, while the five T20I will be played in Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane from October 29 to November 8.

The biggest showpiece series of the international season will be the five-match men's Ashes series between Australia and England happening in Perth (November 21-25), Brisbane (December 4-8), Adelaide (December 17-21), Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 4-8).

After that, the all-format women’s series between Australia and India will take centre stage. The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the opening T20I on February 15, followed by matches at Manuka Oval and Adelaide Oval on February 19 and 21, respectively.

The three ODIs will be held at Brisbane's Allan Border Field (February 24), Hobart's Bellerive Oval (February 27) and Melbourne's CitiPower Centre (March 1), before the highly awaited one-off Test at the newly redeveloped WACA Ground takes place from March 6-9. Due to the all-format series, the 2026 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) had been shifted to a January-February window as per the new ICC Women's Future Tours Programme.

"We are excited to announce the schedule for what will be another incredible international season including the grand history and intense rivalry of the Ashes, the fantastic box office appeal of the India men's and women's teams and a return to some iconic tourist locations in northern Australia for the white ball series against South Africa.

"We look forward to bringing international cricket to fans across the country with 11 cities and 14 venues hosting matches throughout the season including matches in every state and territory capital city for the first time in 17 years. We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer and we’re confident that this incredible momentum will continue throughout what promises to be an engrossing season."

"We are extremely grateful for the cooperation and support of all our government, venue, broadcast and commercial partners who ensure Australia’s national sport continues to deliver brilliant experiences in stadiums and drive participation across the country," said Todd Greenberg, the newly-appointed CEO of CA.

2025-26 International Schedule

Men’s T20I Series v South Africa

August 10: Marrara Stadium, Darwin (N)

August 12: Marrara Stadium, Darwin, (N)

August 16: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, (N)

Men’s ODI Series v South Africa

August 19: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, (D/N)

August 22: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, (D/N)

August 24: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, (D/N)

Men’s ODI Series v India

October 19: Perth Stadium, Perth, (D/N)

October 23: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, (D/N)

October 25: SCG, Sydney, (D/N)

Men’s T20I Series v India

October 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra, (N)

October 31: MCG, Melbourne, (N)

November 2: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, (N)

November 6: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, (N)

November 8: The Gabba, Brisbane, (N)

Men’s Ashes

November 21-25: West Test, Perth Stadium, Perth

December 4-8: Day-Night Test, The Gabba, Brisbane

December 17-21: Christmas Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

December 26-30: Boxing Day Test, MCG, Melbourne

January 4-8: Pink Test, SCG, Sydney

Women’s T20I Series v India

February 15: SCG, Sydney, (N)

February 19: Manuka Oval, Canberra, (N)

February 21: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, (N)

Women’s ODI Series v India

February 24: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, (D/N)

February 27: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, (D/N)

March 1: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne, (D/N)

Women’s Test v India: March 6-9 - WACA Ground, Perth (D/N)

