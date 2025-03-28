Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques has called time on his long First-Class career with New South Wales. The Portugal-born already stepped away from the FC cricket mid the Sheffield Shield 2024-25 season last November, and had made up his mind to bid adieu to the format by Christmas. Steve Smith Retires: Star Batsman Announces Retirement From ODI Cricket After Australia's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Defeat.

Henriques made his FC debut in 2006 for NSW and has since played 110 matches for the club, which include three Sheffield Shield titles as well. The 38-year-old amassed 6,061 runs with 13 hundred and 25 half-centuries, with a best of 265 against Queensland in the 2016/17 Shield season.

Moises Henriques Bids FC Cricket Goodbye

A true servant of the game and a leader on and off the field. Moises Henriques has announced his retirement from first-class cricket after an illustrious 110 matches for the Blues. Read the full announcement at https://t.co/wNGPXZ4wyQ pic.twitter.com/Lfos4lInNk — Cricket NSW (@CricketNSW) March 27, 2025

With the ball, Henriques claimed 96 wickets, with two five-wicket hauls, and career-best figures of 5 for 17, which came in his second FC match. Marcus Stoinis Retires: Australia All-Rounder Announces Surprise ODI Retirement With Immediate Effect Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

However, Henriques will be available for selection in the domestic One-Day Cup for NSW and the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) for the Sydney Sixers. The all-rounder has one season remaining in his BBL contract, a competition that the player has won three times and is the highest-capped player.

For Australia, Henriques featured in four Tests, 16 ODIs, and 24 T20Is, stockpiling 636 runs and picking up 17 wickets between 2009 and 2021.

