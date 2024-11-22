Manchester, Nov 22 (PTI) Manchester City's midfield problems have mounted after Mateo Kovacic was ruled out for up to a month by manager Pep Guardiola because of an undisclosed injury.

Guardiola confirmed Kovacic returned from the international break injured. The midfielder was hurt playing for Croatia against Portugal in the Nations League, and was substituted at halftime.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

“Will be a while,” Guardiola said. “Three weeks or a month.”

Kovacic's importance to City has grown with Rodri, the team's first-choice holding midfielder, having been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Ilkay Gundogan, who is 34, might have to drop back to play at the base of midfield.

Also Read | Like Taking a Bullet for Your Country’ Nitish Kumar Reddy Reveals Gautam Gambhir’s Inspiring Words to Him Before Making Test Debut in IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Guardiola had better news about his defense, with center backs John Stones and Manuel Akanji returning to training and Nathan Ake also available.

“I don't know if they're ready to play 90 minutes, but to see their faces in the training session is really good,” Guardiola said.

City, the defending champion, has lost its last four games in all competitions and next plays Tottenham at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

City is second in the league, five points behind Liverpool. (AP) UNG 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)