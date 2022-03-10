New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Indian boxers Krrish Pal (46kg) and Ravi Saini (48kg) progressed to the junior boys' finals with contrasting victories at the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

While Krrish dominated Thailand's Kangpi Bokhunthod, winning comfortably by unanimous decision, Saini worked hard for a close 3-2 win over Kazakhstan's Bexultan Boranbek.

In the finals, Krrish and Ravi will take on Tajikistan's Anushervon Fazylov and Ilkhomjon Ergashev of Uzbekistan respectively.

Later tonight, seven more Indian junior boxers -- Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg), Gaurav Mhaske (+80kg) -- will be in action in the boys semi-finals.

India's junior boxers have secured 21 medals, 12 in girls and nine in boys categories, at the prestigious continental event. Among girls, 11 have progressed into the final.

In the youth women's semi-final matches, played late on Wednesday night, Shaheen Gill (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Muskan (75kg) recorded wins, while four including Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg), exited with bronze medals after defeats.

Seven women will fight for gold in the youth category. The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

