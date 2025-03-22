Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 22 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya's exceptional bowling performance helped restrict defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 174/8 in 20 overs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener, played at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first in the match. Openers Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine came out to bat for the Knight Riders.

The hosts didn't have a good start to the 18th edition, as they lost De Kock in the first over itself after scoring just four runs. The wicket was claimed by right-arm seamer Josh Hazelwood.

Following the southpaw's departure, the team skipper Ajinkya Rahane came out to bat in the middle along with Narine. Both the batters attacked the RCB bowlers and brought up the team's fifty in the sixth over.

Rahane completed his 50-run mark on the first ball of the ninth over as he slammed a boundary on the bowling of leg-spinner Suyash Sharma.

In the 10th over, Rahane and Narine completed their 100-run partnership. In the same over. The KKR franchise lost the second wicket as Narine was sent back to the dressing room after scoring 44 runs off just 26 balls. Rasikh Salam took this wicket on the last ball.

In the 11th over, Rahane was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 56 runs with the help of six fours and four sixes in his innings.

Vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer came out to bat next was sent back after scoring just six runs. He was dismissed on the bowling of Krunal Pandya in the 13th over when the team score was 125.

Two runs were scored before Rinku Singh was dismissed in the 15th over on the bowling of Krunal Pandya. The next wicket fell at the score of 150 as Andre Russell was dismissed in the 16th over by Suyash Sharma.

Angrish Raghuvanshi was dismissed in the 19th over after scoring 30 runs from 22 balls on the bowling of Yash Dayal.

In the last over, KKR lost one more wicket as Harshit Rana when the team score was 173. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side finished the first innings at 174 runs with the loss of eight wickets.

The pick of the bowlers for the visitors was Krunal Pandya, who snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs, where he conceded 29 runs. Josh Hazelwood grabbed two wickets in his four overs where he gave away 22. One wicket each was bagged by Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, and Suyash Sharma in their respective spells.

Brief Score: Kolkata Knight Riders 174/8 in 20 overs () vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (ANI)

