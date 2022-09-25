Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25(ANI): Kuldeep Yadav's valiant efforts of a four-wicket haul with hattrick followed by Prithvi Shaw's knock of 77 helped the Indian A team win the ODI series 2-0 with one game remaining here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Prithvi Shaw's 77 runs off 48 deliveries and Ruturaj Gaikwad's 30 runs helped India A, chasing 220, put up an opening stand of 82 runs for the Indian team. For Kiwis Logan van Beek scalped three conceding 46 runs while Jacob Duffy bagged two wickets. India A led the three-match series 2-0.

Rishi Dhawan (22) and Shardul Thakur (25) also contributed to India's four-wicket victory despite India losing wickets in the middle.

Earlier, spinner Kuldeep Yadav bagged a hattrick against New Zealand A on Sunday and all thanks to his amazing game, India-A bundled out the Kiwis for just 219 runs.

Yadav bagged the wickets of Logan van Beek, Joe Walker and Jacob Duffy in the 47th over of the innings. In the match, Yadav picked a four-wicket haul while taking a hat trick. Kuldeep took a hat-trick in the 47th over of the innings.

First, he got Logan van Beek out caught by Prithvi Shaw on the fourth ball. Then on the next ball, Kuldeep also walked Joe Walker. Walker's catch was caught by captain Sanju Samson. On the last ball, Kuldeep completed a hat-trick by lbw to Jacob Duffy. Kuldeep took four wickets for 51 runs in 10 overs.

For New Zealand A, Rachin Ravindra smashed 61 runs in 65 balls while Joe Carter slammed 72 runs in 80 balls. For India, Rahul Chahar bagged two wickets while Raj Bawa and Umran Malik took one wicket each. (ANI)

