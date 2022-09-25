Is Pakistan Cricketer Usman Khan Shinwari Dead? Here’s the Fact Check About the Misleading Info on Social Media

Fans were hit with bad news when a video emerged of a cricketer named Usman Shinwari suffering from a cardiac arrest and death on the field during a Pakistan Corporate League (PCL) match between Berger Paints and Friesland. All the players on the field ran towards the player, who laid on the ground lifelessly. However, there have been several claims on social media wherein many are saying that the deceased player is actually Usman Khan Shinwari, the Pakistan international cricketer. Usman Shinwari, Club Cricketer, Dies Due to Heart Attack During Pakistan Corporate League Match (Watch Video)

But the player in question is not the international one but a club cricketer, who coincidentally goes by the same name. It was reported that he was taken to the hospital where he died. The international cricketer, who many thought to be the one, in this case, has also clarified with a statement that he is fine and nothing has happened to him.

Here are claims that the cricketer who died is international cricketer Usman Khan Shinwari:

RIP?

During a match between Burger Paints and Friesland , Usman Shinwari fell down due to heart attack and was brought to the hospital immediately where he couldn't survive. RIP pic.twitter.com/YKnnawSiTq — Tahir Jamil Khan (@TahirJamilKhan3) September 25, 2022

Another Such Claim:

Usman Shinwari Former Pakistan Cricket Player Has been faced heart attack while fielding. https://t.co/pzC11yLxEU — YASH KHAN SALMAN (@yashkhan2417) September 25, 2022

However, the Pakistan international cricketer himself brushed aside such reports and stated that he is fine.

Usman Khan Shinwari's Statement:

Me belkul thek ho Allah ka shukar hai mery pory family ko log calls kr rahy hai with due respect itni bari News chalany se pehly tasdeeq kar liya kary shukria🙏 — Usman khan shinwari (@Usmanshinwari6) September 25, 2022

Fact check

Claim : Usman Khan Shinwari, the Pakistan international cricketer, died due to a cardiac arrest while playing a match. Conclusion : The cricketer who has died is not the Pakistan international Usman Khan Shinwari but another player, who shared the same name.

