Weinheim [Germany], May 28 (ANI): Indian athletes Jyothi Yarraji and Amlan Borgohain clinched the gold medals in the women's 100m hurdles event and men's 200m race respectively at the Kurpfalz Gala 2023 athletics meet in Weinheim Germany on Saturday.

Jyothi marked a season-best time of 12.84 seconds in Final A to win the event at the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger meet. The 23-year-old was just 2 seconds short of breaking her own national record of 12.82s.

Victoria Rausch from Luxembourg won the silver medal with the time 13.44s while Germany's Selina von Jackowski clocked 13.47s and won the bronze medal.

Jyothi had entered the Final A after topping the heats with a timing of 13.11 as per Olympics.com.

Earlier this month, Jyothi had breached the Asian Championships qualifying standard of 13.63s set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) when she clocked 12.89s at the Federation Cup 2023 in Ranchi.

Amlan Borgohain won the gold medal in the men's 200m event with a season-best time of 20.66s. He holds the 200m national record of 20.52s.

However, in the men's 100m event, the 25-year-old got disappointment as he ended in 11th position with a time of 10.52s.

Last month at the Indian Grand Prix 4, 2023 athletics meet in Bangalore, the Assamee runner won the 100m and 200m titles with times of 10.53s and 20.78s respectively.

Apart from them, Indian athlete Sapna Kumari finished sixth in the women's 100m hurdles event at the Kurpfalz Gala with a time of 13.81s. Earlier, she had finished sixth overall (fourth in heat 1) with a 13.81s run to make Final A. (ANI)

