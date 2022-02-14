Barcelona [Spain], February 14 (ANI): Tests on Monday morning have confirmed that FC Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has pulled the soleus muscle in his left leg, and will be unavailable until the problem clears up, the La Liga club announced.

The Uruguayan centre back played the first 45 minutes of Sunday's game at Espanyol in the RCDE Stadium, but was unable to return to the field after the break.

Also Read | Indian Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika Among Women Chess Players Targeted by Sexually Abusive Mails.

Araujo was replaced by Eric Garcia, who hence made his first appearance for five weeks after overcoming his own fitness concerns.

On Sunday, a late equaliser from Luuk de Jong salvaged a point for FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium, home of Espanyol, which meant they continued their incredible run of league games without defeat to their local rivals to 24.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs West Indies: Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Kolkata.

Not since 2009 have Espanyol beaten Barca in La Liga but just when their fans were celebrating the end of that negative run, up stepped the Dutchman to save Barca's day in dramatic fashion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)