India would be high on confidence entering into the T20I series, after registering a landslide 3-0 win in the ODIs. The hosts were completely dominant in all facets of the game and barring the batting lapses, India pretty much did a very good job with both bat and ball in leading them to the whitewash, their first over the Windies in bilateral ODIs. Now the series moves on to the T20Is and India would be very keen on having a similar sort of performance. IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2022 in Kolkata

Ahead of the 1st T20I, there can be a few changes in the Indian side. As earlier reported, KL Rahul and Axar Patel were ruled out. That makes way for Ruturaj Gaikwad to make his much-awaited debut for India. He is likely to bat at the top of the order, opening the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli would come in at three with either one of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav at four. The Indian team management might have a headache in picking either of the two since both are in form. Both Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav can play as well. After Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer can come in at seven.

The bowling attack would be led by Deepak Chahar. India are likely to go in with two spinners, just like the ODIs with Ravi Bishnoi being in line to make his India debut. He and Yuzvendra Chahal can lead the spin department of the bowling attack. Partnering Chahar in the pace bowling department would be either one of Mohammed Siraj or Prasidh Krishna. Venkatesh Iyer would be the third option with his part-time bowling. Washington Sundar is reported to have suffered an injury and is likely to miss the series.

India Likely Playing XI vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2022

Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna/Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2022 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).