Singapore, Mar 16 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a two-under 69 in the third and final round to secure a modest Tied-25th finish at LIV Golf Singapore on Sunday.

Lahiri, who shot rounds of 70 and 72 on the first two days, registered four birdies against two bogeys in the final round.

At the top, Joaquin Niemann (65) cruised to a massive five-shot win over Brooks Koepka (66) for his second victory in the first four events of the season.

Niemann, who also won LIV Golf Adelaide in February, fired a six-under 65 in the final round to top the field at Sentosa Golf Club, outlasting Smash GC's Koepka, who finished second, and RangeGoats GC's Ben Campbell, who rounded out the podium in third.

Niemann has now won four LIV Golf events in total, trailing only Koepka, who has five titles to his name.

Niemann won two of the first three events in 2024, and eventually finished second in the season-long race for the Individual title.

On the team leaderboard, Championship Sunday belonged to Fireballs GC for the third week in a row, with captain Sergio Garcia (71), David Puig (66), Abraham Ancer (69), Luis Masaveu (68) finishing the round at 10-under to take the title at 22 under, three ahead of Legion XIII, who finished second, and four ahead of 4Aces GC, who finished in third.

