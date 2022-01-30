San Diego (US), Jan 30 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri began the final day with a superb 36-foot putt for birdie and added two more on front nine, but bogeys on second and ninth ensured a tied 46th-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open here.

However, he did close with a birdie for 2-under 70.

Also Read | Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of JFC vs FCG in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Lahiri, who was tied 62nd after three rounds improved his ranking but that must have been small consolation for the Indian, who was looking for a good start to the year.

He was tied 66th last week at American Express and missed the cut in four of the six starts in the Fall season.

Also Read | Mason Greenwood’s Girlfriend Harriet Robson Physical Abuse Controversy: Fans Slam Manchester United Star, Say 'His Career is Over'.

Luke List, who began the final round five shots behind co-leaders, Will Zalatoris and Jason Day, shot six-under and then waited for almost two hours to see if he had a chance to win his maiden PGA Tour title in nine years.

With Zalatoris shooting 71, both were 15-under and it came to a play-off and List won it with a birdie on the first sudden death hole.

Day fell one short with 72 at 14-under as did World No. 1 Jon Rahm (71) and Cameron Tringale (70). They were all tied for third at 14-under.

List birdied four of his first six holes and two of his last three to close with 66. And, he won with a tap-in birdie on the first extra hole, the par-5 18th. It was his 206th start at the age of 37 years, 15 days.

He also earned his second berth into the Masters Tournament and his first start at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Sungjae Im carded 71 and was the top Asian at tied 6th at 13 under, while fellow Korean Si Woo Kim (71) was tied 11th at 12-under. Hideki Matsuyama (68) ended tied 30th.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)