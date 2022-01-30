Mason Greenwood has found himself in a controversy after his girlfriend Harriet Robson posted pictures of her bruises that were allegedly caused by Manchester United footballer. She had posted several pictures of herself where Robson was bleeding profusely from her lips. The pictures of the injury went viral on social media. The fans were quite baffled by the images of injury and they took to social media to slam Manchester United star. Most of them said that the footballer's career will soon be over. Mason Greenwood’s Girlfriend Harriet Robson Accuses Footballer of Physical Violence, Posts Pictures and Video of her Bruises on Instagram. 

Harriet had even posted an audio clip where the footballer was heard forcing her to have sex with him. The news soon spread on the Internet like wildfire. A few fans said that this career will be finished owing to the kind of allegations he is facing right now. A few of them even hailed his girlfriend for raising her voice against the violence. The Internet is full of tweets slamming the footballer.

Check out the tweets below.

Manchester United has also commented about the incident and said that they are aware of the pictures and videos being circulated online. "We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind," read the statement. Harriet Robson has now cleaned up her Instagram account.

