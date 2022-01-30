Mason Greenwood has found himself in a controversy after his girlfriend Harriet Robson posted pictures of her bruises that were allegedly caused by Manchester United footballer. She had posted several pictures of herself where Robson was bleeding profusely from her lips. The pictures of the injury went viral on social media. The fans were quite baffled by the images of injury and they took to social media to slam Manchester United star. Most of them said that the footballer's career will soon be over. Mason Greenwood’s Girlfriend Harriet Robson Accuses Footballer of Physical Violence, Posts Pictures and Video of her Bruises on Instagram.

Harriet had even posted an audio clip where the footballer was heard forcing her to have sex with him. The news soon spread on the Internet like wildfire. A few fans said that this career will be finished owing to the kind of allegations he is facing right now. A few of them even hailed his girlfriend for raising her voice against the violence. The Internet is full of tweets slamming the footballer.

Check out the tweets below:

Mason Greenwood, you’re done. — 𝗔𝘆𝘀𝗵𝗮 𝗥𝗶𝗱𝘇𝘂𝗮𝗻 (@ayshardzn) January 30, 2022

Stop worshiping these celebs

footballers like mason greenwood are another example of how some of you need to stop putting celebrities on pedestals and blindly worship them — ashi (@LDRL0VE3) January 30, 2022

Career over

Mason Greenwood's career might just be over. Kings, her No means No please. pic.twitter.com/VXefz7t2fi — The Simp Police 🚨 (@TheSimpPolice_) January 30, 2022

This netizen is quite disgusted

Mason Greenwood's career might be over. Vile and disgusting. Should be punished ASAP — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) January 30, 2022

It’s over

Mason Greenwood Girlfriend just released a voice recording of Him abusing her.. i guess it’s over for Greenwood 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/WTlGtJca0I — Omo Grandma (@oluwaseyii01) January 30, 2022

Need to bother about the woman

To the people tweeting about Mason Greenwood’s career.... I’m sorry but who cares about Mason Greenwood’s career? You should be concerned about Harriet Robson’s well-being and the well-being of the women who face/have faced that kind of abuse. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/CzQ5VeyoKz — Team Called Palace (@TCPalacePod) January 30, 2022

Manchester United has also commented about the incident and said that they are aware of the pictures and videos being circulated online. "We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind," read the statement. Harriet Robson has now cleaned up her Instagram account.

