Memphis, Aug 13 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri missed the cut at FedEx St. Jude Championship and will be watching the leader board over the weekend to see if he makes the field for next week's BMW Championship.

Lahiri, who shot one-over par on the first day, needed a low round to get into the weekend, but a late double bogey ruined his chances as he shot one-under 69 and missed the cut by two shots.

At even for two rounds, he ended 80th.

The cut fell at 1-under and among those missing it was World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

The missed cut meant Lahiri is currently projected to drop to 70th place on the FedExCup standings after entering the week in 63rd.

It will be a nervous weekend as only the top-70 after the FedEx St. Jude Championship advance into next week's BMW Championship.

American JJ Spaun made a late birdie for a three-under 67 to take a one-shot lead as some of the bigger stars missed the cut and that included Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

Spaun at 11-under was ahead of Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt, who are tied for second at 10-under and Denny McCarthy is in fourth at 9-under.

Lahiri hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round. He opened with a birdie on the 434-yard par-4 first hole. His 116 yard approach shot set him up for a birdie from eight feet and he converted that.

He incurred a penalty after going into the water on Par-5 third, but still managed par. A missed putt from under seven feet meant a bogey on fifth, but he holed his second shot on the sixth from 138 yards for an eagle.

On the par-4 10th, Lahiri's 173 yard approach set him again for a birdie from 10 feet and he grabbed the chance to move to 3-under for the round at which point he was inside the cut line.

Then, on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Lahiri had a bogey after reaching the green only in four. He bogeyed the 530-yard par-5 16th, after hitting the green in four and two putting. That moved him to 1-under for the round and missed the cut.

