Bedminster (New Jersey), Aug 13 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri was on fire with five birdies in his first six holes as he shot 7-under 64 to rise to Tied-4th place in the LIV Golf Bedminster.

Lahiri, who shot 3-over 74 on the first day, is now 4-under and shares the fourth place with Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed.

Lahiri began on the 10th and birdied the 10th, 11th, 12th, 14th and 15th and added one more on the 18th to be six-under with half the round still left.

He birdied the second, bogeyed the fifth and added more gains with birdies on the seventh and eighth but dropped a shot on his last hole, the ninth.

Cameron Smith will take a four-shot lead into the final round. Smith, who won LIV Golf London last month, is seeking his third LIV Golf victory.

He shot a 4-under 67 after a first round 5-under 66 and is now 9-under. He leads by four shots over Dean Burmester (69-68) and Phil Mickelson (70-67) at 5-under.

One of Smith's closest pursuers is Phil Mickelson, who also shot 67 and is tied for second with Burmester at 5-under.

Smith, Mickelson and Burmester will be in the leaders' group.

Although Smith has a healthy advantage on the individual leaderboard, the team competition at Bedminster is tight.

Smith's Ripper GC and Burmester's Stinger GC are tied at 11-under, with RangeGoats GC, led by Bubba Watson, at 7-under. HyFlyers, led by Mickelson, are 6-under.

Lahiri, who is with Crushers led by Bryson DeChambeau are at 5-under.

