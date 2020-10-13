Odense, Oct 13 (PTI) Fast-rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a successful return to competitive badminton, beating Christo Popov in straight games in the opening round of USD 750,000 Denmark Open which restarted the international calender after a coronavirus forced break of seven months.

The 19-year-old Indian, who had claimed five titles including two Super 100 tournaments last year, produced a clinical performance to outwit Popov 21-9 21-15 to reach the second round.

Also Read | Ukraine vs Spain Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2020-21: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India.

He will take on the winner of the match between Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus and Belgium's Maxime Moreels.

Denmark Open Super 750 event is the only event happening this year with BWF forced to cancel multiple events and postpone the Asia leg and World Tour Final next year.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for DC vs RR IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)