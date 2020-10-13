Ukraine vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Live Telecast and online live streaming in IST: Spain will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of Group A 4 when they play against Ukraine in an away tie. The La Roja defeated Switzerland 1-0 on Saturday, a game they dominated right from the very beginning. With Germany hot on their heels, it is imperative for Luis Enrique’s team to not their guard down. Opponents Ukraine have managed just three points from three games. Their recent 7-1 capitulation at the hands of France was a rude awakening for manager Andriy Shevchenko about the massive work that lies ahead of him. Spain, Portugal Reveal Joint Bid for 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Ukraine’s squad has been plagued by the Coronavirus outbreak which has forced them to play a second-string side. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Yevhen Konoplyanka are ruled out due to injury which further spells trouble for the hosts. Andriy Yarmolenko has an eye for a defence-splitting pass which could come in handy. Roman Yaremchuk will likely play the entirety of the game with Ukraine having one recognised striker at the moment in the squad.

Spain are getting back to their prime but it the 2021 European championships that will determine how far they come. Unbeaten in 15 games, Luis Enrique has assembled a bunch of technically gifted players that have strong work rate. Ansu Fati is a livewire on the left for Spain and his combinational play with striker Gerard Moreno is a key for Spain. Sergio Reguilon is playing well at the moment and his overlapping runs are bound to cause problems for Ukraine. Sergio Busquets will calm things in the middle and the opposition does not have the player to contain him.

When Is Ukraine vs Spain Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Ukraine vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2020-21 group match will take place on October 14 (Tuesday midnight). The match will be played at the Olympic National Sports Complex in Kyiv and it has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Ukraine vs Spain, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can live telecast Ukraine vs Spain League A Group 4 match on Sony Sports Network channels. Sony Picture Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten channels to catch the live-action.

Is Ukraine vs Spain, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Ukraine vs Spain UEFA Nations League clash will be available live online. SonyLive, the OTT of Sony Network will be live streaming the League A Group 4 match online for fans in India. Ukraine have never beaten Spain in international football and this trend will continue tonight with a comfortable win for the visitors.

