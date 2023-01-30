Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Following India's triumph in the ICC Women U19 T20 World Cup, the national men's team congratulated them on their historic title win.

Indian bowlers' tremendous bowling performance followed by Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari's knocks helped India lift the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title defeating England by seven wickets in the summit clash here at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, previously the head coach of the men's under-19 team, under whose guidance Men in Blue won the 2018 U19 World Cup, noted that the win was a landmark moment for women's cricket.

"Today was a landmark day for the Indian women's U19 team. I would like to pass it on to U19 Men's captain to deliver a message for the girl," said Dravid in a video posted by BCCI.

Following this, he passed on the mic to the 2018 U19 World Cup winning skipper Prithvi Shaw.

"I think it is a great achievement. Congratulations, well done," said Shaw after which the entire team cheered aloud for the women's team in unison.

Chasing a target of 69, India captain Shafali Verma started their world cup winning chase by smashing a beautiful four on Hannah Baker's delivery. Baker then gave her team a big breakthrough as she dismissed Shafali for 15 off 11. England bowlers tried to turn the game back as captain Grace Scrivens removed dangerous batter Shweta Sehrawat for 5 runs of 6 balls.

The right-handed batter Gongadi Trisha then came out to bat. Soumya Tiwari played some aggressive boundaries while Trisha played the anchor role. After 10 overs India needed 21 runs in 60 balls to win. Gongadi Trisha then hammered Ellie Anderson for back-to-back fours.

In the 13th over of the innings, Alexa Stonehouse dismissed Gongadi Trisha for 24 off 29 deliveries. Soumya Tiwari then led Team India to clinch the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title beating England by seven wickets.

Earlier, opted to field first, Indian bowlers completely dominated the game from the beginning against England in the summit clash. Titas Sadhu provided India with their first wicket of the innings, dismissing England opener Liberty Heap on a two-ball duck.

Grace Scrivens and Niamh Fiona Holland tried to handle the pressure as they played some boundary shots. However, Holland could not stay long on the crease as she was sent back to the pavilion.

After Holland's wicket, England's batters lost their wickets at regular intervals. India set the tone early with the new ball and gave blows to the England Women Under-19 at regular intervals to bundle them for 68.

Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra bagged two wickets respectively.

Ryana Macdonald Gay scored the highest score for England with 19 runs off 24 balls.

Brief score: England 68 in 17.1 overs (Ryana Macdonald Gay 19, Alexa Stonehouse 11; Titas Sadhu 2-6) vs India 69-3 in 14 overs (Soumya Tiwari 24*, Gongadi Trisha 24; Hannah Baker 1-13). (ANI)

