Kandy [Sri Lanka], December 18 (ANI): England cricketer Tom Abell who is a part of Jaffna Titans in the ongoing Lanka T10 Super League taking place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has been in some good form with the bat.

According to a release from Lanka T10 Super League, the right-hander feels that the batter's job is to score runs at a brisk pace while playing in a format like T10.

"It's very clear. You're obviously trying to score as quick as you can and hit as many boundaries as you can. I think T20 is slightly different. There's a few more nuances and game situations to think about whereas T10, you don't want to face as many balls. You want to try and get on with it as quick as you can," Abell was quoted in a release from Lanka T10 Super League as saying.

The all-rounder further explained how injuries have certainly kept him away from bowling regularly.

"I've always been a batter mainly. I have bowled a little bit previously but I've had a few injuries the last couple of years. So I've sort of slowed down a little bit from that point of view and just tried to focus on my batting. I guess bowling can be pretty hard work at times but I love bowling. But unfortunately I'm sticking to batting at the moment," he added. The 30-year-old credited the Jaffna Titans coaching staff for creating a very balanced squad and lauded youngster Treveen Mathews for his show in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

"Credit to the coaching staff. I think the balance of the team is pretty spot on. We've got every base covered and all the boys are performing really well and everyone's sort of chipping in at different times. It's a great team to be a part of and hopefully we can keep winning," he further added.

"Treveen Mathews has been incredible. I've not seen Treveen really, prior to coming out here. I know he played for Sri Lanka in the Under-19 World Cup, but, he's been incredible for us in the first half of the competition. I think very accurate, really difficult to get away and very, very skillful. So I'm glad he's on our team and I don't have to face him," he concluded. (ANI)

