IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs West Indies Women Cricket Match in Navi Mumbai

The Indian batters struggled against the Carribean bowlers in the 2nd T20I and they were too slow to trouble the menacing Qiana Joseph and Hayley Matthews. The players will have to individually step up and help their captain if India has to win the series.

Cricket Soubhagya Chatterjee| Dec 18, 2024 09:42 PM IST
A+
A-
IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs West Indies Women Cricket Match in Navi Mumbai
India Women vs West Indies Women 3rd T20I Preview (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

India Women will face-off against West Indies Women in the decider of the three-match T20I series. The series is currently tied 1-1 and winner will take all in the third match of the series. India started the series with a win but West Indies came back strong with a dominating victory in the second T20I. Neither of India's batting or bowling has been upto the mark in this series. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur missed the second T20I but stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana couldn't change the fate either. The Indian batters struggled against the Carribean bowlers and they were too slow to trouble the menacing Qiana Joseph and Hayley Matthews. The players will have to individually step up and help their captain if India has to win the series. IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024: Hayley Matthews Guides West Indies Women to Nine-Wicket Win Over India Women.

West Indies on the other hand, will enter the Test match far more confident. Captain Hayley Matthews has been destructive in the previous game and so was opener Qiana Joseph in both games. The likes of Deandra Dottin fullfilled their contribution with the ball and didn't need to arrive with the bat. It was a comprehensive victory for the Caribbeans and the bowling of India didn't look like it can trouble them if conditions favour. The toss will end up being a key factor with conditions getting easier during the chase.

IND-W vs WI-W Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The India women's national cricket team and the West Indies women's national cricket team have played 23 WT20Is. Out of these, the Women in Blue have won 14 encounters. The Women in Maroon have secured 9 victories.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Match Key Players

Smriti Mandhana
Jemimah Rodrigues
Hayley Matthews
Qiana Joseph
Deandra Dottin

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024 Match Key Battles

West Indies' Karishma Ramharack removed India opener Smriti Mandhana during the first T20I between these two sides in Navi Mumbai. Although Mandhana scored 54 runs, she will be looking for her revenge in the upcoming second T20I. India's Titas Sandhu picked the game-changing wicket of Deandra Dottin in the first T20I. The veteran West Indies all-rounder hammered 52 runs, but her wicket changed the game. Dottin will try to take her revenge against Sandhu in the second T20I.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The third T20I between the India women's national cricket team and the West Indies women's national cricket team will be hosted at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday, December 19. The third T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the IND-W vs WI-W series. Fans in India can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free. Latest ICC Rankings 2024: Smriti Mandhana Climbs to Second Spot in ODI and Third Position in T2OI Batting.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Likely XIs:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh.

West Indies Women's National Cricket Team: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2024 09:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Cricket Soubhagya Chatterjee| Dec 18, 2024 09:42 PM IST
A+
A-
IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs West Indies Women Cricket Match in Navi Mumbai
India Women vs West Indies Women 3rd T20I Preview (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

India Women will face-off against West Indies Women in the decider of the three-match T20I series. The series is currently tied 1-1 and winner will take all in the third match of the series. India started the series with a win but West Indies came back strong with a dominating victory in the second T20I. Neither of India's batting or bowling has been upto the mark in this series. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur missed the second T20I but stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana couldn't change the fate either. The Indian batters struggled against the Carribean bowlers and they were too slow to trouble the menacing Qiana Joseph and Hayley Matthews. The players will have to individually step up and help their captain if India has to win the series. IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024: Hayley Matthews Guides West Indies Women to Nine-Wicket Win Over India Women.

West Indies on the other hand, will enter the Test match far more confident. Captain Hayley Matthews has been destructive in the previous game and so was opener Qiana Joseph in both games. The likes of Deandra Dottin fullfilled their contribution with the ball and didn't need to arrive with the bat. It was a comprehensive victory for the Caribbeans and the bowling of India didn't look like it can trouble them if conditions favour. The toss will end up being a key factor with conditions getting easier during the chase.

IND-W vs WI-W Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The India women's national cricket team and the West Indies women's national cricket team have played 23 WT20Is. Out of these, the Women in Blue have won 14 encounters. The Women in Maroon have secured 9 victories.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Match Key Players

Smriti Mandhana
Jemimah Rodrigues
Hayley Matthews
Qiana Joseph
Deandra Dottin

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024 Match Key Battles

West Indies' Karishma Ramharack removed India opener Smriti Mandhana during the first T20I between these two sides in Navi Mumbai. Although Mandhana scored 54 runs, she will be looking for her revenge in the upcoming second T20I. India's Titas Sandhu picked the game-changing wicket of Deandra Dottin in the first T20I. The veteran West Indies all-rounder hammered 52 runs, but her wicket changed the game. Dottin will try to take her revenge against Sandhu in the second T20I.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The third T20I between the India women's national cricket team and the West Indies women's national cricket team will be hosted at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday, December 19. The third T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the IND-W vs WI-W series. Fans in India can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free. Latest ICC Rankings 2024: Smriti Mandhana Climbs to Second Spot in ODI and Third Position in T2OI Batting.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Likely XIs:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh.

West Indies Women's National Cricket Team: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2024 09:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Hayley Matthews Ind vs WI IND W vs WI W IND-W vs WI-W 2024 IND-W vs WI-W Score India India vs West Indies India vs West Indies live score updates India Women India Women vs West Indies Women India Women's Cricket Team India Women's National Cricket Team India women’s cricket team vs West Indies women’s cricket team India Women’s National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women’s National Cricket Team Qiana Joseph Smriti Mandhana West Indies West Indies vs India West Indies Women West Indies Women vs India Women West Indies Women's national cricket team West Indies women's national cricket team vs India women's national cricket team West Indies women’s Cricket team WI vs IND WI W vs IND W Women's national cricket team
You might also like
Real Madrid vs Pachuca, Intercontinental Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Final Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?
Football

Real Madrid vs Pachuca, Intercontinental Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Final Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?
India Women's National Cricket Team India women’s cricket team vs West Indies women’s cricket team India Women’s National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women’s National Cricket Team Qiana Joseph Smriti Mandhana West Indies West Indies vs India West Indies Women West Indies Women vs India Women West Indies Women's national cricket team West Indies women's national cricket team vs India women's national cricket team West Indies women’s Cricket team WI vs IND WI W vs IND W Women's national cricket team
You might also like
Real Madrid vs Pachuca, Intercontinental Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Final Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?
Football

Real Madrid vs Pachuca, Intercontinental Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Final Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?
Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra To Resume Soon? India and China Discuss Resumption of Yatra, Border Peace During NSA Ajit Doval’s Beijing Visit
News

Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra To Resume Soon? India and China Discuss Resumption of Yatra, Border Peace During NSA Ajit Doval’s Beijing Visit
Ajit Doval China Visit: India Emphasises Importance of Maintaining Peace and Tranquillity Along Line of Actual Control To Promote Ties Between New Delhi and Beijing
News

Ajit Doval China Visit: India Emphasises Importance of Maintaining Peace and Tranquillity Along Line of Actual Control To Promote Ties Between New Delhi and Beijing
Mumbai Ferry Boat Capsize: Tourist Boat 'Neelkamal' Heading Towards Elephanta Islands From Gateway of India Collides With Navy Boat, CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Rescue Operations (See Pics and Videos)
News

Mumbai Ferry Boat Capsize: Tourist Boat 'Neelkamal' Heading Towards Elephanta Islands From Gateway of India Collides With Navy Boat, CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Rescue Operations (See Pics and Videos)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Ashwin
200K+ searches
Jasprit Bumrah
50K+ searches
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price
50K+ searches
Hawaii

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Ashwin
200K+ searches
Jasprit Bumrah
50K+ searches
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price
50K+ searches
WTC points table
50K+ searches
Mobikwik share price
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel