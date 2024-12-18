IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs West Indies Women Cricket Match in Navi Mumbai

India Women will face-off against West Indies Women in the decider of the three-match T20I series. The series is currently tied 1-1 and winner will take all in the third match of the series. India started the series with a win but West Indies came back strong with a dominating victory in the second T20I. Neither of India's batting or bowling has been upto the mark in this series. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur missed the second T20I but stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana couldn't change the fate either. The Indian batters struggled against the Carribean bowlers and they were too slow to trouble the menacing Qiana Joseph and Hayley Matthews. The players will have to individually step up and help their captain if India has to win the series. IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024: Hayley Matthews Guides West Indies Women to Nine-Wicket Win Over India Women.

West Indies on the other hand, will enter the Test match far more confident. Captain Hayley Matthews has been destructive in the previous game and so was opener Qiana Joseph in both games. The likes of Deandra Dottin fullfilled their contribution with the ball and didn't need to arrive with the bat. It was a comprehensive victory for the Caribbeans and the bowling of India didn't look like it can trouble them if conditions favour. The toss will end up being a key factor with conditions getting easier during the chase.

IND-W vs WI-W Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The India women's national cricket team and the West Indies women's national cricket team have played 23 WT20Is. Out of these, the Women in Blue have won 14 encounters. The Women in Maroon have secured 9 victories.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Match Key Players

Smriti Mandhana Jemimah Rodrigues Hayley Matthews Qiana Joseph Deandra Dottin

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024 Match Key Battles

West Indies' Karishma Ramharack removed India opener Smriti Mandhana during the first T20I between these two sides in Navi Mumbai. Although Mandhana scored 54 runs, she will be looking for her revenge in the upcoming second T20I. India's Titas Sandhu picked the game-changing wicket of Deandra Dottin in the first T20I. The veteran West Indies all-rounder hammered 52 runs, but her wicket changed the game.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The third T20I between the India women's national cricket team and the West Indies women's national cricket team will be hosted at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday, December 19. The third T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the IND-W vs WI-W series. Fans in India can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free. Latest ICC Rankings 2024: Smriti Mandhana Climbs to Second Spot in ODI and Third Position in T2OI Batting.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Likely XIs:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh.

West Indies Women's National Cricket Team: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack.

